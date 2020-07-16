“Period” Is Not An Excuse To Have Attitude – DJ Jay Tells Ladies

A Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Jay has taken to social media to advise young ladies as to why they must stop using “period” as an “excuse to have attitude”.

He dished out this advise in a post he made on his Twitter page.

Ladies have been known for having attitudinal changes and mood swings while housing their monthly visitor.

While some ladies become unusually rude and aggressive, others tend to act somewhat funny and some become intolerant during their monthly period.

In all of these, DJ Jay has now found time to advise ladies to quit using their “period” as an excuse for their attitudinal changes and mood swings.

In his words, he tweeted, “A “period” is not an excuse to have an attitude”