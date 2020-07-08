Panic As Twitter Users Raises Alarm Of A Chemical Surging Through Anthony Village In Lagos (Video)

Some bothered Nigerians took to Twitter to raise an alarm of a “chemical substance” surging through Anthony Village in Lagos State.

@Tosin_Obembe1 who shared a video of the whitish foamy substance flowing through a neighbourhood in the community, tweeted;

“Please can someone help to tag Lagos State environmental services if there is any. We trying not to have human contact with, but it is blocking every path in the Estate. This is Anthony Village”.

Another Twitter user, @Thesharonkalu wrote;

“This white substance is growing in Anibaloye in Anthony Village. Nobody knows what it is or where it’s from and it’s actually spreading!!! Please retweet so the right people see it”

Watch Video below: