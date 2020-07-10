Osinbajo’s Daughter, Kiki Reacts To Claims That She ‘Invested N800m’ In The Property Where She Runs Her Business

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinabjo has reacted to the allegation that she invested N800m in the property where she uses in running her business

Jackson Ude, the Former Director of Strategy and Communications under President Goodluck Jonathan administration took to Twitter this morning to make the allegation.

“How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?” he tweeted

Taking to her Instagram page to react, Kiki described the allegation as a lie. She stated that she is a tenant in the property where she runs her business.

She wrote; ”For me it is completely UNBELIEVABLE that a grown man will sit in his home and LIE about me, a grown man who possibly has children my age!

“Like many young women in Nigeria I work hard , It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam.

“ANYONE can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at Agis in Abuja. I am a tenant in that property. My landlord’s name is Mr MUSA ADAMS” she wrote