Osimhen Rejects Liverpool, United Offers

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected offers from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, as a move to Napoli looks likely for the Nigerian.

According to French newspaper, L’Equipe, the Nigeria international is focused on completing a move to Serie A side Napoli.

Napoli are favourites to sign Osimhen, with reports that the club have agreed an €81m deal with Lille to sign the 21-year-old.

The deal, if completed, would make the striker the most expensive player in Africa, ahead of Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal from Lille last summer for €72m.

Reports emerged on Friday that Liverpool and Manchester United were both interested in the forward after a great debut season in the French Ligue 1.

The striker recently switched agents, working with William D’Avila, after parting ways with former agent, Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka.

The decision to switch agents, according to Napoli, is one of the reasons the move to the Italian side is being delayed.

According to multiple sources, Osimhen’s new agent held talks with Liverpool and United with a view to joining them.

“Osimhen is a very good player, but there are lots of other teams who want him and we’re working on other fronts too,” Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli told DAZN.

“He changed his agent, so now we have to start all over again. It’s a complex and difficult set of negotiations.”

The Nigerian is however not keen on a moving to England.