Order Partial Reopening Of Schools For Students To Sit For WASSCE – Reps Tells Buhari

Nigerian House of Representatives on Tuesday moved a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to order partial reopening of schools to allow students to sit for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

The motion, moved Nnolim Nnaji was unanimously endorsed by the lawmakers during plenary.

The House of Representatives, through its Committee on Basic Education and Services had on Friday criticised the move by the Federal Government to suspend the plan to partially reopen schools for pupils in final classes to take external examinations.

According to the committee, the decision to disallow Nigerian students from sitting for WASSCE to be conducted by the West African Examination Council for the 2019/2020 academic session, was unacceptable.

The Federal Government had in June approved the partial reopening of schools to allow students in SSS 3 sit for their WASSCE between August 4 and September 5,

However, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu later came up to reverse the decision, saying that all schools remained closed.