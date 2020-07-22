‘Once You Marry A Woman, She Becomes Your Equal, Not Your Subject’ – Reno Omokri

Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri has cautioned men to treat women as their equal after marriage, not as subjects.

He took to his Twitter account to release the nugget.

Writing further, Omokri said that while the man is the head of his home, it does not make his wife a subject neither does it mean that she is lower than him.

In his words; “Dear men, Once you marry a woman, she becomes your equal, not your subject. You are the head. But that does not make her lower than you. It just means that you, as husband, are the first between equals. Your wife belongs beside you, not behind you.”