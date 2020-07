Omah Lay Serves Visual For ‘Lolo’

The brazen bad boy of new school Afrobeats, Omah Lay has finally served the official music video of his buzzing record, “Lo Lo.”

“Lo Lo” is one of the records housed under Omah Lay‘s critically acclaimed project, the “Get Layd” extended play. The video was shot and directed by Dammy Twitch.

Watch below!

