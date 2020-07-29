OAP Toolz And Husband Tunde Demuren Welcome Their Second Child

Popular Nigerian media personality, Tolu Oniru, better known as Toolz, has reportedly welcomed the birth of her second child with her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren.
The excited mum shared a video from her maternity shoot as she announced the good news via her Instagram page.
See her post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDOFFj6JhP-/
Congratulations to the Demurens on the arrival of their baby.
The couple got married in May 2016 in a flamboyant wedding that was held in Lagos and Dubai.
They welcomed their first child in 2018.