NYSC Announces Passing-Out Parade Date For 2019 Batch B Stream II Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced that the “2019 batch B stream II” passing-out parade (POP) will hold nationwide on July 16.

The scheme revealed the passing-out parade will be a low-key event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement issued and signed by its Director of press and public relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in Abuja on Wednesday, said qualified Corps Members would receive their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level.

It also disclosed that distribution of the Certificate of National Service would be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement quoted the scheme’s Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim to have lauded the outgoing Corps Members for their service to the nation.

Shuaibu charged the Corps Members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they have concluded their national assignment as that is the hallmark of the Corps.

In his words, “Finally, all Corps Members and NYSC stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant, in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

“Therefore, all must ensure strict observance of the safety protocols, predicated on consistent use of face masks, proper washing of hands with soap for at least twenty seconds, use of alcohol-based sanitizer, and observing social/physical distancing,” the statement added.”