Nollywood Couple, Linda Ejiofor And Ibrahim Suleiman Welcome Their First Child

Favourite Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed their first child.

Suleiman took to his social media page to make the announcement.

Managing to keep the news of the pregnancy under wraps as they did with their romantic relationship which started off the set of Africa Magic’s original soap opera, Tinsel, the lovebirds who got married in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony are yet to share their newest addition’s gender.

Suleiman gave a hint on Instagram when he shared a black and white photograph of the couple in a tight embrace with Linda sporting a huge baby bump, and wrote:

“And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh. #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #sonOfAisha”

