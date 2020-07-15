Nollywood Actress Uche Elendu Celebrates 34th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu is 34. The actress added +1 on Tuesday, July 14. The mother of two took to her social media page to share the news with her fans and followers.

She took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos. The entertainer looked as elegant as she used to.

Donned in a red outfit, she had silver earrings to match. Her hair was packed to the back and a lovely gold sandal on her legs.

Appreciating God for bringing her far in life, the film star revealed that her birthday is the best day of her life. According to her, she is a living testimony that the love of God never ceases.

The actress totally looks lovely as she gives the vibe of a queen seated on her throne. With a huge smile on her face, Uche is really a beautiful woman.

See her posts below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCoe8JqndNM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7