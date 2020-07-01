Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer Reveals The Only Thing She Can Never Share With Anyone

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal the one thing she cannot share.

According to the Gambian-born Nigerian actress, she can share anything but her man. She captioned this under a lovely portrait photo of herself and went on to ask others their opinion.

She wrote in a post:

“There is one thing I CANNOT share… MY MAN. WHATS THE ONE THING YOU CANNOT SHARE?”

Fans found her post interesting as the year 2017 saw the actress being dragged into the marital crisis of Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh and her now ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.