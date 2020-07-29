Nollywood Actress Receives Cheque Of N10m As Wedding Gift (Video)

Popular Yoruba Actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her social media to show off a cheque of N10m she got as a wedding gift.

Recall that she officially got married more than a week ago.

The newlywed shared a video on her page and one could see new wads of N500 notes. While she showed off the money, the actress was heard saying that the bundles of cash are her wedding gifts.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

While Some women enjoy pulling down other fellow Their women are busy spoil Their friends … silly

.

MADAM J & HUBBY

MADAM K

Something is jumping gragragra in my mind to tag them, Abi mk I tag them ni ??? 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️

THIS GIFT IS JUST TOO MUCH FAA KILODE ..

