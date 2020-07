Nigerian actress, Liz Anjorin has remarried.

The star actress turned business entrepreneur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend in a simple ceremony.

However, most industry insiders were not invited to this wedding as Liz Anjorin decided to keep the entire wedding low key, maybe as a result of COVID-19.

Liz Anjorin is known for her infamous fight with fellow actress, Toyin Abraham after the two had a very public and pathetic fallout.

