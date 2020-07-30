Nollywood Actress Juliana Olayode Narrates Her Encounter With A Lesbian (Video)

Popular Nollwyood actress, Juliana Olayode has shared an encounter with a lesbian.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal what happened to her after she gave her number to a woman who started wooing her.

In a video she shared, Juliana Olayode described lesbianism as an unlawful act which is bad.

She said she was admired by the lesbian who took her number.

After a few calls, the lesbian came clean about a desire to be her lover.

Her post comes a day after actress Princess Shyngle came out as bisexual by revealing that she loves men and women alike.

See the video below which she captioned: “I do not condemn anybody ooo and I do not judge anybody. A lot of people are on the fence on this matter, the truth that I know about this is that God is against it and so am I!!!!!!”.

Watch video below: