Nollywood Actor Linda Osifo Covers VL Magazine July 2020 Issue

I know these are trying times as the pandemic is still on but nevertheless, we would definitely see this through with God on our side and also by following safety precautions given to us by the WHO. I would like to encourage everyone to keep staying safe as this is the only option we have. I pray God will always provide for our needs and protect us, this is not the time to be sad or feel neglected, always reach out to people. On our cover this month we have Nollywood actor “Linda Osifo” In an exclusive interview with our cover girl she talked current projects , thoughts on the covid – 19 pandemic and many more . We also have amazing stories and articles on this issue . This is issue is dedicated to all health workers all over the world putting their lives on the line to save lives .