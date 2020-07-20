“No Man Is Faithful” – BBNaija Ifu Ennada Says As She Advises Women To Remain Single And Have Kids



Ex Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada has said that she has come to the conclusion that no man is faithful and she advised women to focus on themselves and live their lives.

She wrote: “Men will embarrass you! I have finally come to the conclusion that no man is faithful. I swear men will embarrass you for small P*ssy and b**bs.

“No good lady deserves to be with a stupid ass, shameless, cheating, bastard. Better to remain single and have kids by yourself if you really want kids. Just make your money, live your own life.”

