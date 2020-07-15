“No Man Can Stick To Only One Woman For More Than A Year” Nigerian Man Tells Women

A Nigerian man identified as Bede Nnamdi Nwulu has said that no man can stick to only one woman for more than a year and he advised women not to be deceived.

According to him, a man must taste/cheat with another woman even while he is in a relationship with another woman.

In recent times, most men have said a man can’t eat one type of soup for a long time, he has to change and taste others.

Bede Nnamdi Nwulu wrote: “Ladies… Don’t let anyone deceive you… No man can stick to only one woman for more than a year without tasting another woman!”

Rojon

