No Hard Working Man Gives A Woman 24 Hours Of His Time – Actor Mike Godson Advises Ladies

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has advised women against people making them feel their men don’t love them.

“No hard working man gives a woman 24 hours of his time. Don’t let jobless people make you feel your man don’t Love you!” he wrote on Instagram.

It could be recalled that few months ago, the actor wrote a letter to the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo appealing for him to come to his aid since the lock-down order issued by the government has made him broke.