“No Excuse For Beating Your Girlfriend Or Wife” – Bobrisky Speaks On Abusive Relationships

Popular Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky has said that there is no justification for beating a girlfriend or wife as he speaks on abusive relationships.

He warned ladies never to tolerate abusive relationships while hinting that it all starts with an insult and ends with beating.

Addressing women who insist not to leave toxic marriages because of their children, he warned that their kids will remain alive if they die while thinking about them.

According to his caption, “Those of saying u are staying in an ABUSIVE relationship because of ur children/ child… if you die your child/children will continue to live o . Don’t even wait for him to call d stupid finish before u pack ur bag and walk out. No excuse for beating ur wife or girlfriend. Some of you will say u are in love 😂😂😂😂 love kill u there”