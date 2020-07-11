Nigeria’s Public Debt Is Now Officially ₦29.83 Trillion

The total public debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, all states within the Nigerian federation, and the FCT is now ₦28.63 trillion as of Q1 2020.

This is was made known by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in a report they released on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Further analysis of Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N9.99 trillion which equals about 34.89% of the debt was external.

Nigeria’s Public Debt

A breakdown of the report revealed that the total debt stock of the states as of 31 March 2020 is N4.1 trillion. Meanwhile, these states’ total Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2019 was N1.3 trillion. They also received N2.47 trillion from FAAC.

As usual, Lagos State recorded the highest IGR at N398.7 billion. The state also received N117.8 billion in FAAC disbursements and has a total debt stock of N444.2 billion, thereby making up 10.8% of the total debt stock of the states.

Yobe State recorded the lowest debt stock out of all the states with just N29.2 billion. This made up just 0.7% of the total debt stock of the states. Meanwhile, the state generated a total IGR of N8.4 billion in 2019.

Part of the report by the NBS said:

“Nigerian States and Federal Debt Stock data as at 31st March 2020 reflected that the country’s total public debt portfolio stood at N28.63trn. Further disaggregation of Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N9.99trn or 34.89% of the debt was external while N18.64trn or 65.11% of the debt was domestic.

“Similarly, States and FCT domestic debt was put at N4.11trillion with Lagos state accounting for 10.8% of the total domestic debt stock while Yobe State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.7%.”

However, the FCT had total debt of N106.8 billion, making up 2.6% of the total debt stock of the states. The FCT also recorded an IGR of N74.5 billion in 2019 and received N71.9 billion in FAAC.

The Federal Government’s total domestic debt stock by Q1, 2020 was N14.5 trillion, with FGN bonds making up 72.5% of the total portfolio followed by treasury bills at 18.24%.

The total public debt stock has risen by 4% since December 2019 while the previous figure stood at N27.4 trillion.