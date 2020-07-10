Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 30,000 Mark With 499 New Infections

The spike in Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continued, on Thursday, with another 499 confirmed new infections in 24 states of the federation.

With the latest report, the country now has a total of 30,748 confirmed cases; 12,546 discharged and 689 deaths.

The report also showed that five more Nigerians lost their lives to COVID-19.

Out of the cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos, again, topped the charts with 157, followed by Edo with 59 cases and Ondo, 56.

Oyo recorded 31, Akwa Ibom, 22; Borno, 21; Plateau, 19, and Kaduna 18.

Others are Katsina-18, Bayelsa-17, FCT-17, Delta-14, Kano-11, Rivers-10, Enugu-8, Ogun-6, Kwara-4, Imo-3, Nasarawa-2, Osun-2, Abia-1, Ekiti-1, Niger-1, and Yobe-1.

