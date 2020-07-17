Nigerian Singer Patoranking Awards Full Scholarship To 10 African Students

Nigerian singer, Patoranking has decided to give back to the society by awarding full scholarship to 10 outstanding African students.

He took to his Instagram page to make it known after announcing that the 10 students have been selected.

He has already posted two of the successful students as he hopes to unveil more with each passing day.

The lucky students were selected from across Africa including Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, etc.

The singer wrote: “After reviewing hundreds of applications from exceptional young people across Africa, we’re excited to announce that the inaugural Patoranking Scholars have been selected!

The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100% paid tuition and a once in a lifetime opportunity of being part of the next generation of extraordinary African leaders and entrepreneurs at ALU….The Time is Now. God Bless You All.”



