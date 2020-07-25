Nigerian Singer, Joel Amadi’s Father Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna

Nigerian singer, Joel Amadi’s father has been killed by herdsmen in Kaduna state.

The singer himself confirmed that his father was shot dead by the Fulani herdsmen amid the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

Joel made the revelation in a statement on his official Twitter handle in which he lamented the incident.

The singer also called out governor Nasir El-Rufai and accused of him of not doing enough to curb terrorism in Kaduna State.

He wrote: ‘It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.’