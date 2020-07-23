Nigerian Man Shares How He Went From Having A 3rd Class From UI To A First Class From A UK University

A Nigerian man who graduated with a third class from the University of Ibadan has graduated from the University of Plymouth with a first class and he took to Twitter to share his story.

He admitted that he didn’t give his best while schooling in UI and, as a result, he had to come back for an extra semester after his mates had graduated. In spite of all that, he graduated with a third class degree.

He said he found it hard to get jobs because of his poor result.

He decided to travel abroad and get a first degree again and he just graduated with a First class. He explained that he was working two jobs while schooling but he was determined to make his parents proud this time.

Rojon

