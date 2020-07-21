Nigerian Lady Express Regrets After Ignoring BBNaija Housemate, Laycon Who Slide Into Her DM In 2016

A Nigerian lady on Instagram identified as Helena,has expressed regret of ignoring recently unveiled Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Laycon, after he slid into her DM in 2016.

According to @Purcahontas, Laycon has been in her DM since 2016 till 2019 when he stopped sending her messages. She further disclosed that she will live with the regret of not giving Laycon attention if he goes on to win the 5th edition of the reality show.

She shared screenshots from her DM from that year, where Laycon was begging her for a follow back to a time in 2019 when he told her point blank he wanted her.

