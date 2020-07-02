Nigeria Records 790 New Cases Of Coronavirus

790 new cases of Coronavirus has been recorded across the country as confirmed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday July 1.

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows; Delta-166, Lagos-120, Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi-2.

As at Wednesday, 26,484 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria. 10,152 patients have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded.