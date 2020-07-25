Niger State Government Bans Sallah Festivities

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has cancelled all Eid-el Kabir festivities across all the eight emirates in the State.

In a statement issued by Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed that while the State Governor granted permission for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers in Jumma’at Mosques across the State, such would be done under strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The SSG explained that the decision to ban the festivities was part of government’s effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus as well as consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against the pandemic.

Matane urged Muslims to use this period of Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration to increase supplications and prayers to Almighty Allah for an end to the coronavirus pandemic as well as security challenges bedevilling the State and the country at large.

The SSG also appreciated the dedication and sacrifice of health workers in the State who are the first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic and urged them to sustain the tempo to achieve the set objectives.