Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Nicki Minaj revealed on Monday that she is pregnant with her first child. The 37-year-old rapper shared a stunning image to Instagram where she cradled her baby bump as she wore a string bikini and platform high heels.

The Anaconda singer kept it simple with her caption, only writing ‘#Preggers’ and adding a heart emoji. The siren had on a yellow curly wig and showed off her arm tattoo as she smiled at the camera.

Her husband is 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, whom she tied the knot with in 2019.

In June she shared a busty photo but not her tummy as rumours swirled she was with child. Nicki pouted down the lens whilst sporting a coral and blonde wig that she styled in high bunches.

The Bang Bang hitmaker showcased her ample assets in the snap, protecting her modesty with a colourful star shaped nipple pasties. The selfie was taken when Nicki filmed the music video for her new single Trollz