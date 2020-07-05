Never Misuse Privileges, Then Start Blaming Witches And Wizards – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood Actress cum Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has advised people not to misuse their privileges and then blame their misfortune on witches and wizards.

According to the actress, when a door gets shut in a person’s face, it might never get opened again. She said that people should learn to treasure the privilege they have and prayed for them never to shoot themselves in the leg.

She wrote;

“NEVER MISUSE PRIVILEGES! Because when the door gets shut in your face. It might never be opened again. Then you start blaming witches and wizards.

May you receive wisdom and have your mind transformed and renewed ,to treasure privileges! May you not shoot yourself in the leg in Jesus powerful name.”