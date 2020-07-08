Naira Marley To Open Free Restaurant Where People Are Allowed To Eat At Anytime

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has announced his intention to give back to his fans and well wishers in the society.

The controversial singer said he wants to launch a non-profit restaurant which will serve people at all times. He said the restaurant will be organized in such a way that people will feel free to come in and eat whenever they want.

“I wanna open a non-profitable charity kinda thing where people can just come to eat at anytime and also help them for any other things they need help with”, he wrote.

See post below: