Naira Marley Signs New Artiste “Emo Grae” To His Record Label (Photos)

Famous Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, has signed a new artiste, Emo Grae to his record label, Marlian Music.

Naira Marley made the announcement via his official Instagram page yesterday July 9, 2020.

Sharing a photo of himself and his new artiste together, he asked his fans, the Marlians to help him welcome the new talent to his record label.

He also went ahead to reveal that the new signee, Emo Grae would drop a new song, his very first song under the label by 12 midnight yesterday.



In his words, “Marlians Help me welcome my broski @emo_grae to #MarlianMusic. #Signed. He is dropping a fire jam 12midnight. He is your fav[ourite] artist and you don’t even know that yet..save his name in [yo]ur note 📝”

Naira Marley Signs New Artiste

Marlians have since trooped to his page to give him a warm welcome to the family.

Naira Marley Signs New Artiste

Meanwhile, in another news, Naira Marley has acquired a multi million naira mansion in Lekki yesterday, July 9.