‘My World Is Shattered’ – Actress Rachael Okonkwo Cries After Losing Mom

Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has been left in a state of mourning after losing her beloved mother.

The popular called Nkoli shared a photo of her mom in a blue dress as she relayed the devastating news to her fans.

“My world is shattered. My life is crumbled

RIP mama NKOLI. Where do I start from. My life will never remain the same”, she wrote.

In another post, she shared a photo of a candle light in a black background, where she expressed that her life can never be the same as it was when her mom was still alive and kicking”.