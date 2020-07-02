My Mother Is Still Struggling To Recover 15 Weeks After Surviving Coronavirus – Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku

Jason Njoku, the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv and Blackbet took to Twitter to share an update about his mother who was a survivor of the COVID-19 virus earlier this year.

According British-Nigerian entrepreneur, his mother is still struggling to recover after surviving Coronavirus and leaving the hospital on March 21.

He Tweeted;

“My mum survived Covid19 leaving the hospital 21March. 15wks later she’s still struggling to recover. Not even close to back to ‘normal’. Scarred lungs, shortness of breath etc.

Coronavirus Survivors: Here’s What Recovery May Look Like – NYT”