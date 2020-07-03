“My husband Will Pay My Bride Price Twice Because I Am Tear Rubber” – BBNaija’s Thelma

Former big brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibemere, has taken to Twitter to share lovely new photos of herself.

The Imo state born reality star captioned the photo saying her husband will have to pay her bride price twice because she is tear rubber.

According to her, if she was a car, she haven’t been driven, insinuating she is still a virgin.

“Hubby will have to pay my bride price x2… cos if I was a car, I haven’t been driven. Tear rubber.” she tweeted.

Two weeks ago, Thelma boasted about her bank transfer limit, saying that you are not qualified to troll her if your bank transfer limit for a day is less than 2Million Naira.