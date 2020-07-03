Talented Nigerian recording artiste (rapper) XT releases an impressive Hip-pop titled “Money“, Produced by SickDrums Beats. He teamed up with underground dope rappers; KBD and Swissbanc to deliver this blazing Rap record for your listening pleasure.

According to XT; ‘Money was inspired by the way money controls people in a negative way, but come to think of it we as humans should have control over money, because we have the brains and not money’.

Bio; Christopher Onwuchay popularly known as XT is from Enugu State, born in Lagos Nigeria and grew up in Navy town Ojo Satellite town. His hobbies are acting and singing (music). He schooled at Nigerian Navy Nursery Primary and Secondary School Ojo Lagos, holds HND in Business Administration and Management from Institute of Management and Technology Enugu. Also Studied Human Resource & Management at University of Winnipeg, Canada.

For the lovers of Hip-Hop/Rap music ‘Money’ is that perfect tune for you. Nice delivery, dope bars and punchlines.

DOWNLOAD: XT - Money ft. KBD x Swissbanc (5.5 MiB, 17 hits)