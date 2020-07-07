Tholar Ft. Barry Jhay – Lifestyle

Tholar whose real name is “Kabirat Omotolani” is a fast rising female act from Nigeria.

After her last single “heart robber” , she moved on to up her game with another masterpiece titled “Lifestyle” which talks about how some of her friends envy her and people look down on her musical career.

This masterpiece has Barry Jhay on it to spice it up. Check on it below & drop your review. Follow Tholar on all social media platforms “@Tholarofficial”

DOWNLOAD: Tholar Ft. Barry Jhay - Lifestyle (6.3 MiB, 9 hits)