CCN Entertainment Premieres a brand new single titled “Your Body” by Tee World. The single “Your Body” features Opa6ix, and it serves as a follow up to his previously released single “Perfect Gentleman”.

The song was produced by Lusshbeat.

Intro

Mefaaaa mefaaaa mefaaaa

Still me Tee World

(Aaayeeh

There is something about your boooody

Calling my heart and soul

Something about your boooody

Calling my heart and soul Oooo oh

Verse:

She be the woman I need (Hun)

woman I need

And every time she they call honey ( Oh )

Call me honey

Huuuun she they call me daddy

she they call me daddy

And every time she they call me honey

Call me honey

Baby change your style

Chorus:

Baby shey you go they for for me oooo

Is it okay

War me I they find for long e they your body oooo

Is it okay k k

Aaannh E they your body ooo (yeah)

War me I they find for long e they your body oo

Your body ooo (ha) gbese

Baby make you gbegbe bobody ooo (Ha)

War me I they find for long e they your body oo (hun)

Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo

Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo

I love you baby ( Oh God)

Never gonna let you go oooo

I want you baby

shey you go be my oyinma

And I want you baby

Shey you go be my tomaaato

And I go be your seraaato

Shey you go play me for night

Verse 2

Baby killing somebody with your bakadi ooo

Eehe

Baby killing somebody with that bebedi ooo

And I fit kill somebody with that money ooo

And I fit kill somebody way touch your body

Mo se se bere lori pkapa

O baby yen Malo fi me pa

Shaki body yen kia kia

Oya shacki boooddy kia kia kia

Ole ma le everybody but a n pawn pawn pawn

Ole ma le everybody but a nsanwo

Chorus

Baby shey you go they for for me ooo (h

War me I they find for long e they your body oooo

(Ayakata)

Aaannh E they your body ooo (yeah)

War me I they find for long e they your body oooo

Your body ooo (ha) gbese

Baby make you gbegbe bobody ooo (Ha)

War me I they find for long e they your body ooo (Ayakata)

Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo

War me don they find for long time

Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo

War me don they find for long time

I love you baby (Shey you no they feel the sound)

Never gonna let you go ooo (Nahnahnahnahnahnahnahna)

I want you baby (Shey you know they feel my flow

shey you go be my oyinma

And I want you baby

Shey you go be my tomaaaato

And I go be your seraaaato

Shey you go play me for night

Ufuleyi bad ooo

Even if you mad ooo

Girl I swear I still there cray for your bombs hun hun

Ufuleyi bad ooo

Omo eleyi mad oooh see waiting she do me

She give me lap dance with her bombom

bonbion bombo !!