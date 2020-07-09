CCN Entertainment Premieres a brand new single titled “Your Body” by Tee World. The single “Your Body” features Opa6ix, and it serves as a follow up to his previously released single “Perfect Gentleman”.
The song was produced by Lusshbeat.
DOWNLOAD: Tee World Ft. Opa6ix - Your Body (unknown, 21 hits)
Intro
Mefaaaa mefaaaa mefaaaa
Still me Tee World
(Aaayeeh
There is something about your boooody
Calling my heart and soul
Something about your boooody
Calling my heart and soul Oooo oh
Verse:
She be the woman I need (Hun)
woman I need
And every time she they call honey ( Oh )
Call me honey
Huuuun she they call me daddy
she they call me daddy
And every time she they call me honey
Call me honey
Baby change your style
Chorus:
Baby shey you go they for for me oooo
Is it okay
War me I they find for long e they your body oooo
Is it okay k k
Aaannh E they your body ooo (yeah)
War me I they find for long e they your body oo
Your body ooo (ha) gbese
Baby make you gbegbe bobody ooo (Ha)
War me I they find for long e they your body oo (hun)
Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo
Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo
I love you baby ( Oh God)
Never gonna let you go oooo
I want you baby
shey you go be my oyinma
And I want you baby
Shey you go be my tomaaato
And I go be your seraaato
Shey you go play me for night
Verse 2
Baby killing somebody with your bakadi ooo
Eehe
Baby killing somebody with that bebedi ooo
And I fit kill somebody with that money ooo
And I fit kill somebody way touch your body
Mo se se bere lori pkapa
O baby yen Malo fi me pa
Shaki body yen kia kia
Oya shacki boooddy kia kia kia
Ole ma le everybody but a n pawn pawn pawn
Ole ma le everybody but a nsanwo
Chorus
Baby shey you go they for for me ooo (h
War me I they find for long e they your body oooo
(Ayakata)
Aaannh E they your body ooo (yeah)
War me I they find for long e they your body oooo
Your body ooo (ha) gbese
Baby make you gbegbe bobody ooo (Ha)
War me I they find for long e they your body ooo (Ayakata)
Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo
War me don they find for long time
Awan omo kunsubusunbusunba le leyi ooo
War me don they find for long time
I love you baby (Shey you no they feel the sound)
Never gonna let you go ooo (Nahnahnahnahnahnahnahna)
I want you baby (Shey you know they feel my flow
shey you go be my oyinma
And I want you baby
Shey you go be my tomaaaato
And I go be your seraaaato
Shey you go play me for night
Ufuleyi bad ooo
Even if you mad ooo
Girl I swear I still there cray for your bombs hun hun
Ufuleyi bad ooo
Omo eleyi mad oooh see waiting she do me
She give me lap dance with her bombom
bonbion bombo !!