Nigeria fast rising Singer T-Plux is out with a new tune titled “Secret Love”.

Secret Love came after his last hit track Lambo. This song Secret Love is produced by Nigerian Fastest Rising Producer Desbeatz.

DOWNLOAD: T-Plux - Secret Love (2.8 MiB, 13 hits)