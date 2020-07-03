“”Bobo Of Africa”” EP, Vault Records presents the track “”DAI DIA”” by Selebobo featuring Tekno, produced by Selebobo and Wisedon. Mixed and Mastered by Mix Monsta (Sele as a Sound Engineer).

Earlier this year Bobo and Tekino linked up to deliver the song ‘OVA‘ a mid tempo Afro-fusion tune that calms nerves. It served as SeleB’s debut single for 2020 and also debut track that introduced his new label ‘Vault Records’. The singers with good studio relationship and chemistry returns with another jam, this time around they dished out a fast tempo tune to make their fans dance and shake off the stress.

“Dai Dai” is a follow up to Bobo’s last release ‘Eliza‘ which is still receiving streams and Airplay. On this song SeleB and Slimdaddy wants to invest on a pretty lady’s waist and back side. They insist on shooting their shot. Putting their life on the line just to make sure they settle matters with the lady. This song is a feel good Afro-pop record with good beats and melody. The harmony, vibe and ad-libs will make you love the song and get you grooving in no time. If care not taking you would lose your home training on the dance floor to Tekno’s infectious vibe.

DOWNLOAD: Selebobo – Dai Dia ft. Tekno (4.5 MiB, 41 hits)