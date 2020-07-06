Ryan Omo Belema

Dr. Dolor Entertainment’s very own – Ryan Omo, delivers yet again with his first official single of 2020 and this one is titled “Belema”

Off the “ACE” project dropping later this year, Ryan Omo wastes no time in dropping a masterclass of a song as “Belema” ticks all the right boxes as the talented singer came with all guns blazing.

“Belema” is that addictive, fast tempo tune that connects with the soul. The “ACE” project by Ryan Omo drops very soon and has some of your favourites on it.

For now, listen to “Belema” and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: Ryan Omo - Belema (6.5 MiB, 20 hits)