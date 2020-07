Ryan has finally released his long-awaited track titled “Onwuike.”

The title of this song is a Igbo word and he teams up with Ebony as they deliver this single.

Song produced by legendary hitmaker – Solshyne. This new tune is definitely a tune you will love to keep on repeat.

Listen, Download, and Enjoy.

DOWNLOAD: Ryan ft. Ebony - Onwuike (Prod. Solshyne) (6.9 MiB, 6 hits)