Dream Believed Gang Record’s multiple talented Afrocentric Song Writers, “Rolletino” returns with his highly anticipated single titled “ASIKOLAYE ”.

After the successful release of the main Albums Dream Believed EP, Rolletino teamed up with one of the rave of the movement very talented young Artist Diamond Jimma to drop this masterpiece Motivational Song “ASIKOLAYE “.

Produced By SouthWestSon and M&M Kennymix.. You all should check out this beautiful jam & enjoy 🔥🔥

DOWNLOAD: Rolletino Ft. Diamond Jimma - Asikolaye (5.4 MiB, 19 hits)