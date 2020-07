Prince Val – Jeje

After serving massive hits such as “Coolu” and “Kene“, Prince val decided to bless our speakers with a new inspirational/motivational single which he titled “Jeje”.

The song talks more about the sweetest part of life and also truly explains the benefit of being patient.

Prince val never ceases to amaze us with catchy single, and here he just delivered once again.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Prince Val - Jeje (5.5 MiB, 6 hits)