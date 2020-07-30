OphilehSid9 with real names Ilifu Sunday has got no chills as he comes through with this lovely tune he titled ‘Elam’. No doubt the talented Artist puts alot of energetic Composition and lyrical flow on ‘Elam’ were he expresses love at its peak. In this season of love and celebration, Elam is the best music to vibe to.

OphilehSid9 is an artist Based in Abuja with Catalog of Good music ranging from Afrobeat, hip-hop. OphilehSid9 has performed in several shows around Nigeria with his smash hit single titled “MONALISA” produced by E-zone. Sweet love produced by Sam and Elamproduced by j Klif among others. Elam was Produced by J kliff.

OphilehSid9 is currently working really hard to please his fans as he will be releasing ‘One thing’ and Jones subsequently after ‘Elam’

Download Elam by OphilehSid9.

DOWNLOAD: OphilehSid9 – Elam (4.1 MiB, 10 hits)