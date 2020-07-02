With Afrobeats rapidly going global in the world, the product of grace; Oluseyi flight, notably got on the Number 1 music spot all Genre on top music platforms with hundreds of thousand streams on the unofficial version of his smash single FARAWE. This has got a lot of people from all walks of life talking about this talented artiste that has specially designed afrobeat sound in a way that it grows on everyone.

His recent production Double6 with Killertunes is still getting a lot of buzz. He surprised his listeners when he announced that he would be putting out the original version of the song and the excitement could be felt clearly. Oluseyi flight teams up with the talented L.A.W.D & created a refined version of the smash hit, The song Farawe is an Afrobeat classic that cuts through romance with a strong message about imitation, it can be played repeatedly in clubs, groups and solo chills for every day motivation, uplifting & happy vibes.The video is currently being shot outside the borders and would be dropping shortly.

Share this song, Drop a comment and follow @oluseyiflight_pog on all platforms

Buy/Stream On iTunes

DOWNLOAD: Oluseyi Flight - FARAWE (Refined) (6.2 MiB, 21 hits)