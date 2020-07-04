‘Gbese Re’ is a Yoruba word which means ‘see trouble’. This is the latest release by Afro pop artist Nome.‘ Gbese Re’ is a real-life inspired song with a slow but very groovy tempo. Produced by Verbsmusic, Nome directs his attention to the street and how much he wants to be as wealthy as ‘Dangote’ (an African billionaire) and others.

He wants to do this without Drama! LOLThrough this single we can tell Nome is a very versatile artist. He can write and sing to nearly any genre of music.

