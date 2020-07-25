To the present situation happening in the country and around the globe at large, which has thrown everybody into a state of fear and emotional trauma, I strongly believe if we stand firm and believe something great would happen before the day, week, month, or probably before the year runs out.

Chinonso Mark Know as Mark Focus Nigerian rapper is bringing out a song of hope and motivation to the streets and to all hustlers at large, that at the end of each dark tunnel there will be light. Called SITUATIONS.

