Talented trapstar, Madolz returns with his highly anticipated single titled “Money On My Mind”. Produced by Arobinbeatz, Mixed/Mastered by DrimzBeatz.

A song for the street hustlers, motivating song for the street, and God blessing on us all.

Available on all Digital Stores.

