Nigerian Fast rising star “Litho Royal ” just dropped another classic Afrobeat hit titled “CONTROL ME” After his previous released song ‘MONEY’ which is still getting massive attention From fans home and abroad.

Royal Boys Records singer ‘Litho Royal ‘ unique flow and singing style has set him apart & he has shown signs of becoming as great as the top artists.

